Kirk Herbstreit Sums Up Justin Fields’ Sugar Bowl Performance

Justin Fields had a performance for the ages last Friday, as the Ohio State quarterback put the team on his shoulders in a huge win over Clemson in the Sugar Bowl.

There were some concerns heading into the semifinals because Fields had an abysmal performance against Northwestern in the Big Ten Championship. He certainly erased all those concerns against Clemson, finishing with 385 passing yards, six touchdowns and only one interception.

Fields’ performance is so remarkable because of the fact that he wasn’t at 100 percent. The college football world held its breath when he took a huge hit from Clemson linebacker James Skalski.

After missing one play because of the injury, Fields returned to the field and threw a beautiful pass to Chris Olave for a touchdown. It was a moment that Ohio State fans will never forget.

ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit had nothing but praise for Fields and the Buckeyes during the latest episode of the ‘CFB Podcast with Herbie, Pollack & Negandhi.’

“You had a possessed football team on your hands that went through hell and back to get back into that position,” Herbstreit said, via 247Sports. “That’s why, when Justin Fields got hit, unless he ruptured a spleen or he was spitting up blood. In my mind, there was no way, knowing that young man, that No. 1 was coming off the field even though he took that hit. I think that hit, and two plays later that touchdown, 20 years from now, that’s what Ohio State fans will remember. That’s what college football fans will remember, the will and the toughness of fields. To me, it kind of represent the entire Ohio State party that showed up to the Super Dome that night.”

Ohio State never got over its loss to Clemson in 2019. It was very apparent that Ryan Day’s squad just wanted the win more in the Sugar Bowl.

Several playmakers for the Buckeyes stepped up when it mattered most, but none more than Fields.

It’ll be extremely tough to top that performance. However, we should expect Fields to be up for the challenge against Alabama.