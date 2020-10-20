Kirk Herbstreit Sums Up Ohio State’s Place In The Big Ten

The Big Ten season hasn’t started just yet. However, it’s never too early for Kirk Herbstreit to discuss Ohio State’s championship aspirations.

Ohio State was one possession away from making it to the national title game last season. Ryan Day and Justin Fields haven’t forgotten about that heartbreaking loss to Clemson, and it’s safe to say they want to avenge that playoff exit this fall.

Before the Buckeyes can think about winning their first national championship since 2014, they’ll need to take care of business in the Big Ten. Herbstreit doesn’t believe that’ll be an issue though.

During the latest edition of the CFB Podcast With Herbie, Pollack and Negandhi Show, Herbstreit said Ohio State has separated itself from all other teams in its conference.

Here’s what Herbstreit said about Ohio State’s place in the Big Ten, via Saturday Tradition:

“Ohio State has separated themselves from the country with Clemson and Alabama. If they’ve separated themselves from the country, they’ve obviously separated themselves from the Big Ten,” Herbstreit said. “But I do think there are teams that can compete, I don’t know if they can compete with Ohio State, but they’re worthy of being looked at as teams that could work their way up into the top 10. That’s where you talk about Penn State and Michigan and Wisconsin. I think it’s kind of obvious that (Ohio State) has separated themselves.”

Day led the Buckeyes to an undefeated record during conference play in his first year as the head coach.

Ohio State will look to continue its dominance over the Big Ten this Saturday against Nebraska.

Do you think the Buckeyes have separated themselves from the rest of the Big Ten?