Kirk Herbstreit Thinks 1 CFB Is “60 Minutes Away” From Playoff

On Tuesday night, the latest College Football Playoff Rankings were released without very much change at the top.

Alabama, Notre Dame, Clemson and Ohio State all held their spots as the top four teams in the latest playoff rankings. Almost all are locked into the playoff at this point.

ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit noted that one of those teams is just 60 minutes away from a playoff berth. Herbie said that if Ohio State takes down Northwestern this weekend, the Buckeyes will be in the playoff.

Here’s what he said, via Saturday Down South:

“If Ohio State was going to drop down because of a number of games, it would have happened last week or this week,” explained Herbstreit. “The reality is what it is with Ohio State and everything that’s gone on. The fact that they are sitting there at 5-0, they are able to play this weekend in Indianapolis against Pat Fitzgerald and Northwestern. If they were to win that game and be crowned B1G Champions…they are 60 minutes away. Whether you agree with it or disagree with it, they’re 60 minutes away from making it to the Playoff.”

Herbstreit’s comments extend to all four teams actually. Alabama is likely locked into the playoff, even if the Crimson Tide lose to Florida in the SEC title game.

Notre Dame could also most likely afford a loss to Clemson in the ACC title game and still make the playoff as well.

Will all four make the playoff?