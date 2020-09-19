Kirk Herbstreit Thinks A 6-0 Team Could Make The Playoff This Season

College GameDay’s Kirk Herbstreit is well-aware college football’s 2020 season is unprecedented. Herbstreit thinks the College Football Playoff committee should consider the unique aspects of the season when selecting playoff teams.

The Big Ten will indeed play a football season this fall. The conference will begin an eight-game regular season the weekend of Oct. 23-24. The conference will then pair the division’s seeds against each other on Dec. 19 – a day before the unveiling of the final College Football Playoff rankings.

The Big Ten is confident it’ll be able to complete a fall football season, but there may be hiccups. The conference’s fall schedule doesn’t allow for any game postponements, meaning teams within the conference may end up playing less than nine full games.

Kirk Herbstreit believes that if Ohio State were to go just 6-0 this season, the Buckeyes should still get into the College Football Playoff.

“It’s going to be more subjective this year than it’s ever been,” Herbstreit said, via 247Sports. “What if Justin Fields and Ohio State, and all that talent sitting there, are 6-0 and win a Big Ten Championship, but only won six games? Are you going to hold them back because they only played 6 games when every time you watch, they’re blowing people out by 50 points? That would be a team you need to green light and put in, even though they only won 6 games. Same with Clemson or Alabama, or those kinds of teams.”

Herbstreit’s got a point. If the Buckeyes look good enough, they should get in the playoff even if they just play six games.

The same should apply within other conferences, though. This season’s College Football Playoff will likely be unprecedented.

Ohio State is certainly hoping the committee will be understanding considering the circumstances.