Kirk Herbstreit’s Son, Zak, Announces Commitment Decision

On Wednesday afternoon, the Ohio State Buckeyes landed a commitment from another member of the Herbstreit family.

Zak Herbstreit, the son of ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit, announced his commitment this afternoon. The tight end revealed he’s heading to his father’s alma mater.

Zak will attend Ohio State as a preferred walk-on.

“Beyond excited to announce that I will be accepting a PWO and continue my academic and athletic career at the Ohio State University! Dream come true!” Zak said on Twitter.

Herbstreit’s other two sons, Tye and Jake, walked on at Clemson in 2019. In a recent interview, Herbie revealed Ohio State never offered Tye and Jake a spot on the team.

He opened up about how Urban Meyer felt about that decision.

“Urban felt awful on the back end of that. He apologized quite a bit — he and the recruiting coordinator,” Herbstreit said to The State. “But listen … this is my kids’ lives and my kids’ path, and I would love to have seen them go to Ohio State, but I’m not going to tell them, ‘You have to go to Ohio State’ when Urban Meyer hasn’t offered you a preferred walk-on … it wasn’t really an option.”

It’s clear current head coach Ryan Day wasn’t about to make the same mistake.