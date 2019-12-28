Kirk Herbstreit’s Thoughts On Calling Ohio State vs. Clemson

When the Ohio State Buckeyes and Clemson Tigers take the field, ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit will be torn.

Herbstreit played his college ball for the Buckeyes, but his twin sons Jake and Tye – true freshman walk-ons – both play for the Tigers.

Before the game kicks off, reporters asked Herbstreit what it will be like to call the game. He said he’s not talented enough to think about it.

Here’s what he had to say, via 247Sports:

“Like how you guys have a job to do, it’s no different for me. I guess when you’re doing your job and the ball is in the air and the guys are running plays, I’m not talented enough to be thinking about Ohio State and my kids. It takes every ounce of energy I have to analyze the game — to just watch the game and talk about what just happened. It’s my job to talk about the hows and whys of the game. “Now before the game, it’s cool to talk about (my kids). After the game, I’ll definitely be talking about it. But during that broadcast, it’s no different than any other game. Just lock-in.”

Herbstreit has called his fair share of Ohio State games in the past and he’s always remained neutral on the broadcast – despite what opposing fans say.

However, watching his sons compete against his alma mater will be an incredible experience for Herbie on Saturday night.

Ohio State and Clemson kick off at 8:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.