Ohio State WR K.J. Hill Drafted By Chargers In Seventh Round

Several Ohio State prospects were taken on Day 2 of the 2020 NFL Draft, but there was one notable omission. Wide receiver K.J. Hill remained on the board heading into the final day of the draft.

Hill won’t amaze you with his physical skills, but he’s a solid route-runner and reliable option for any quarterback. Over the course of his career at Ohio State, the shifty wideout had 201 receptions for 2,332 yards and 20 touchdowns.

It was a long wait for Hill even on Day 3 of the draft. Nonetheless, he finally heard his name called during the seventh round.

The Los Angeles Chargers selected Hill with the No. 220 overall pick in the draft. He’ll have the chance to learn from proven wideouts in Keenan Allen and Mike Williams.

Los Angeles has an abundance of playmakers on offense, but that doesn’t mean Hill can’t carve out a role on the team.

Ohio State wide receivers have been quite successful over the years. This past season, Terry McLaurin made an immediate impact for the Washington Redskins as a rookie.

Hill could eventually develop a strong rapport with rookie quarterback Justin Herbert, who was selected by the Chargers early in the first round.

The future is bright for the Chargers.