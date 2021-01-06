Kristen Saban Apologizes For Comments About Ohio State

Kristen Saban is the talk of the college football world this evening.

Kristen, Alabama head coach Nick Saban’s daughter, posted a controversial tweet Tuesday afternoon after a report surfaced saying the College Football Playoff National Championship may have to be delayed because of Ohio State’s COVID cases.

In the tweet, she called out Ohio State for its current COVID issues, saying they were “BS” and the Buckeyes are just trying to give Justin Fields more time to recover after he suffered an injury versus Clemson.

“If you’re not confident to play then SAY IT,” Kristen said in a since-deleted tweet. “I call BS on the COVID cases. They’re just worried about their QB and want him to have more time to heal. If he’s hurt put in your backup. You didn’t see us postpone the rest of the season to wait for Waddle. BYE.”

Kristen’s tweet was completely uncalled for, and she knew it. Not only did she delete the tweet, she temporarily shut down her Twitter account.

The account has since returned. With it, Kristen posted an apology to Ohio State for her deleted tweet. She clearly regrets her comments on the Buckeyes earlier this afternoon.

“The tweet I posted earlier this evening was uncalled for and hurtful,” Kristen said in her apology. “I made a huge mistake and I apologize. In a moment of frustration, I let my anger get the best of me and acted before thinking. . . . I hope you can forgive me.”

Take a look at her full apology below.

Kristen Saban may just want to stay off social media for the next few weeks.

The last thing Ohio State needs is extra motivation to try and beat the Crimson Tide.