Report: Legendary NFL Stadium Could Host Big Ten Championships

The Big Ten Championship Game could have a new home in coming years.

The conference’s title game is currently played annually at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The venue has been a great setting for the Big Ten Championship Game, playing home to several entertaining contests. But the Big Ten may move the game from Indianapolis to Green Bay, Wisconsin in coming years.

Packers CEO and president Mark Murphy submitted an application for the historic Lambeau Field to host the Big Ten’s title game as early as 2023. It would likely be just a one-time occurrence if Lambeau Field is approved by the Big Ten.

There have been rumors the Big Ten is looking to move the Big Ten Championship Game around the conference’s footprint, rather than sticking to one location. A Big Ten Championship Game at Lambeau Field in frigid December would be a must-watch game.

“They have a new commissioner, Kevin Warren, somebody who from his previous role with the (Minnesota) Vikings is very familiar with Lambeau Field,” Murphy said, via 247Sports. “We’re hoping to host it at one point between 2023 and 2030. It looks like they are going to open up and move the championship game around the Big Ten footprint.”

Playing for the conference title in the frigid temperatures of Green Bay in December adds an intriguing aspect to the contest.

Lambeau Field would certainly better represent the toughness of the Big Ten.

It looks like Lucas Oil Stadium will be the home of the conference title game for just a few more years.