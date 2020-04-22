Lane Kiffin Has Big Praise For 2 Former Ohio State Stars

Ohio State’s defense this past season was packed with future pros, most notably defensive end Chase Young and cornerback Jeff Okudah. Tomorrow night, both will become NFL first-round draft picks.

Young is the most likely No. 2 overall pick, with Okudah to be chosen shortly thereafter. They’re both expected to carry on the strong recent tradition of Buckeye defensive linemen and defensive backs in the pros.

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin knows some things about Young and Okudah. He competed against both of them this past season, as Kiffin, then the coach of FAU, took his Owls into Columbus to open the season against OSU.

Kiffin came away impressed with both players. He offered each of them extensive praise during an appearance on ESPN with Scott Van Pelt last night.

Via 247Sports:

“Okudah, I thought, was a great cover corner,” Kiffin said. “We threw different things at him. And for the most part, he locked us down and did a great job. He’s going to be a great corner in the NFL.” “Way different type of big when you’re on the field with (Chase Young). I’d seen him on film. Great player and everything. Then all of a sudden it’s the first quarter and he’s running by. This guy is the Predator out there. That’s what he looks like. No one can touch this guy. He’s just destroying everything.

Young racked up 30.5 sacks in three seasons at Ohio State, including 16.5 last year when he won the Bednarik Award for the nation’s top defensive player and was a Heisman Trophy finalist. Young also won Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and league MVP awards.

Okudah had three interceptions and nine pass breakups in 2019, but the ultimate measure of his impact was the amount of time teams avoided throwing at him. He’s the top-rated cornerback in this year’s draft class.

The 2020 NFL Draft begins tomorrow night at 8 p.m. ET. Stick with The Spun for all of your draft updates.