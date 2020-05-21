Laura Rutledge Shares Her 2020 Heisman Trophy Prediction

College football was on the docket for ESPN’s Get Up this morning. Laura Rutledge and Paul Finebaum were on the daily morning show to discuss a variety of topics, including the potential Heisman showdown between Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields.

Lawrence and Fields’ careers have been pretty intertwined to this point. The two superstar quarterbacks were the Nos. 1 and 2 ranked players in the entire country back as members of the 2018 recruiting class.

The two Georgia natives went to nearby power programs: Lawrence opted for Clemson, while Fields went to Georgia out of high school. Things have diverged a bit from there. As a true freshman, Lawrence won Clemson’s starting quarterback job a few weeks into the season and led the team to a national title, while Fields couldn’t beat out Jake Fromm, and wound up transferring to Ohio State. He was a Heisman finalist during his first year in Columbus.

Finebaum likes Trevor Lawrence, who was excellent after a relatively slow start to the 2019 season. Rutledge is going with Justin Fields, a runner up to Joe Burrow last year. They discussed it this morning:

“I would go ahead and say Justin Fields wins the Heisman,” Rutledge said during the appearance, prompted by Mike Greenberg. “But I think that’s going to have to do more with the type of game, the type of competition that Ohio State is going to have.”

Finebaum and Rutledge are splitting the two quarterbacks with their early Heisman picks, but each goes in a different direction with their national champion predictions. Rutledge has Clemson returning to the top of the football world, while Finebaum thinks Nick Saban and Alabama are overdue for another national title.

