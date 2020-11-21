LeBron Is Loving Ohio State vs. Indiana So Far

Ohio State got off to an explosive start versus the No. 9 Indiana Hoosiers Saturday afternoon. LeBron James, a known Buckeyes fan, loved what he say from Ryan Day’s squad.

LeBron James is fresh off winning his fourth NBA championship. Now in the off-season, the NBA great has plenty of time on his hands. As expected, LeBron used his new free time to check out his Buckeyes take on the Hoosiers Saturday afternoon.

No. 3 Ohio State didn’t take long to put points up on the board. The Buckeyes got a quick defensive stop on the game’s first series and then needed just two plays on offense to find the end-zone as Justin Fields hit wide receiver Garrett Wilson for an easy score.

It’s safe to say Buckeye Nation is amped up following Ohio State’s quick start. LeBron is the latest to react to the Buckeyes’ start to Saturday’s Big Ten clash. Take a look below.

And just like that. 7-0 Good Guys! 🌰 — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 21, 2020

LeBron James has long been an Ohio State fan, dating back to his time in Cleveland with the Cavaliers. He’s never dropped his fan-hood, despite playing in Miami and Los Angeles.

As for the Buckeyes, they look like the national championship contender we were expecting. Indiana football’s been a great story, but the Hoosiers don’t look like they have what it takes to beat Ohio State.

You can catch the rest of Indiana-Ohio State on FOX.