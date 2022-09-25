LeBron James Has Honest Admission On Ohio State's All-Black Uniforms

COLUMBUS, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 03: LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers attends a game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium on September 03, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Ben Jackson/Getty Images) Ben Jackson/Getty Images

LeBron James has been looking forward to this Saturday night's Ohio State vs. Wisconsin game for some time.

The Buckeyes currently lead the Badgers 28-7 late in the first half. Not only are they dominating their Big Ten rival; Ohio State looks good doing it.

OSU is rocking all-black uniforms this Saturday night. LeBron is a big fan.

"And by the way these BLACK UNIS ARE SICK!!!!!" LeBron said on Twitter.

He's right. Ohio State's all-black uniforms are legit. The Buckeyes should wear them more often.

Ohio State leads Wisconsin 28-7 late in the first half. Catch the rest of the game on ABC.