LeBron James Has Honest Admission On Ohio State's All-Black Uniforms

LeBron James attends a Week 1 game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Ohio State Buckeyes.

COLUMBUS, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 03: LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers attends a game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium on September 03, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Ben Jackson/Getty Images)

LeBron James has been looking forward to this Saturday night's Ohio State vs. Wisconsin game for some time. 

The Buckeyes currently lead the Badgers 28-7 late in the first half. Not only are they dominating their Big Ten rival; Ohio State looks good doing it. 

OSU is rocking all-black uniforms this Saturday night. LeBron is a big fan. 

"And by the way these BLACK UNIS ARE SICK!!!!!" LeBron said on Twitter.

He's right. Ohio State's all-black uniforms are legit. The Buckeyes should wear them more often. 

Ohio State leads Wisconsin 28-7 late in the first half. Catch the rest of the game on ABC. 