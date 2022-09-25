LeBron James Has Honest Admission On Ohio State's All-Black Uniforms
LeBron James has been looking forward to this Saturday night's Ohio State vs. Wisconsin game for some time.
The Buckeyes currently lead the Badgers 28-7 late in the first half. Not only are they dominating their Big Ten rival; Ohio State looks good doing it.
OSU is rocking all-black uniforms this Saturday night. LeBron is a big fan.
"And by the way these BLACK UNIS ARE SICK!!!!!" LeBron said on Twitter.
He's right. Ohio State's all-black uniforms are legit. The Buckeyes should wear them more often.
Ohio State leads Wisconsin 28-7 late in the first half. Catch the rest of the game on ABC.