LeBron James Is Loving Master Teague’s Performance Tonight

Ohio State is certainly embracing the ‘next man up’ mentality in tonight’s national championship game. Despite losing star tailback Trey Sermon to an injury on the opening drive of the game, the Buckeyes have found success on the ground thus far.

Sermon was incredible in Ohio State’s victory over Clemson in the semifinals, rushing for 193 yards and a touchdown. It’s not easy to replace a player of his skillset, but Master Teague has certainly delivered in the first half.

As of now, Teague has 11 carries for 60 rushing yards and two touchdowns. He missed the Buckeyes’ previous game, but he looks sharp tonight against the Crimson Tide.

Teague has been so impressive in the first half that NBA star LeBron James went on Twitter to share the following message:

You know Teague is doing something right on the field when James is applauding his performance.

The Buckeyes will need Teague to continue producing at a high level tonight if they want to win the national championship. It’s imperative that Ryan Day’s offense runs the football effectively enough to alleviate the pressure on Justin Fields.

Alabama and Ohio State seem poised to exchange touchdowns in what should be a shootout.

The national title game is being broadcast on ESPN, as Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit are on the call.