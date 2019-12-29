Akron native LeBron James is a huge Ohio State fan. Earlier this week, he gifted the Buckeyes pairs of Beats by Dre headphones, along with a motivational message ahead of the College Football Playoff.

He wasn’t done there. LeBron had a few more words for his favorite college football team, minutes before the start of tonight’s College Football Playoff semifinal game.

The Buckeyes face defending national champion Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl. The winner of the game will face LSU in the national championship on January 13 in New Orleans.

In response to Ohio State Football’s tweet thanking LeBron James for the gift, he made sure to respond, telling the team that they “earned earned the right to be in the playoffs,” and wishing them luck tonight.

My pleasure!! You guys have earned the right to be in the playoffs. Good luck men and BE GREAT!! #OH #GoBucks🌰 https://t.co/bcwkW1bvRu — LeBron James (@KingJames) December 29, 2019

A little luck would go a long way.

Ohio State is 0-3 all-time against Clemson. Two of those games were between Urban Meyer and Dabo Swinney teams. The 2014 Orange Bowl really helped vault the Tigers into the top tier of college football programs, with a 40-35 win.

The last time the two sides faced off in the College Football Playoff, it also took place at the Fiesta Bowl, and things got ugly. Clemson won that one 31-0.

The first matchup between the two sides was also notable, for the fallout after the game. Clemson won 17-15 in the 1978 Gator Bowl. Legendary Buckeyes coach Woody Hayes was fired after the game, after punching Tigers lineman Charlie Bauman in during a scuffle toward the end of the game.

Despite having the higher seed, Ohio State is a slight underdog in this one, between two and three points at most sportsbooks. We’re minutes from kickoff in Arizona.

