LeBron James Reacts To DeVonta Smith’s Insane Performance

DeVonta Smith is scripting one of the best championship game performances we’ve ever seen.

The Alabama wideout and Heisman winner looks like he’s playing on easy mode versus the Ohio State defense. He caught 12 (!) passes for 215 (!) yards and three (!) touchdowns in the first half against the Buckeyes.

Yes, that production happened in just one half of play…against Ohio State…in the national championship game. It’s safe to say LeBron James is impressed.

The known Buckeyes fan praised Smith for his first-half contributions Monday night, despite Smith’s torching of LeBron’s Buckeyes. He also compared the Heisman winner to a mix of Reggie Wayne and Marvin Harrison, which is pretty accurate if you ask us.

“DeVonta Smith is one of the best pure receivers I’ve ever watched! Like a mix between Reggie Wayne and Marvin Harrison,” LeBron wrote on Twitter. “Man he’s good!”

As much as LeBron James would love to see his Buckeyes pull out the victory, he can’t help but notice DeVonta Smith’s performance.

The whole Alabama offense as a whole is as elite an offense we’ve seen since last year’s LSU team. The combo of Smith, Najee Harris and Mac Jones – led by play-caller Steve Sarkisian – is lethal.

It doesn’t help the Buckeyes are missing plenty of key defenders. And it’s important to note this Ohio State defense isn’t as elite as it’s been in past years.

Smith is on pace for over 400 yards receiving and six touchdowns at the moment. He’ll have two more quarters to continue to amaze.