LeBron James Reacts To Ohio State Basketball Commitment

On Wednesday afternoon, the Ohio State Buckeyes landed one of the top recruits from the 2021 class.

No, we aren’t talking about the football team, either. Men’s basketball coach Chris Holtmann has done a terrific job recruiting since he took over the team.

That was evident this afternoon when top-30 prospect Malaki Branham announced his commitment to Ohio State. The Ohio native considered other top programs like Louisville and Xavier before deciding to stay home.

One former Ohio resident was glad to see Branham stick with the Buckeyes. Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James sent a message to the newest Ohio State commit.

“Congrats Malaki Branham!!! OH-IO,” the King said in a message on Twitter.

Despite being from Ohio, Branham said Ohio State recruited him like he wasn’t an in-state kid. Although he called Holtmann and his staff “annoying” he meant it in the best way possible.

“I chose them because they didn’t recruit me like an in-state kid. They were slightly annoying, in a good way,” Branham told ESPN. “They never stopped calling and never got too comfortable. They’ve shown me how I can flourish in their system with my versatility at the guard position. They also believe in my abilities at the highest level.”

Branham came from the same high school LeBron went to. It’s cool to see James keep in touch with other alums from the school.