LeBron James Reacts To Ohio State’s Win Against Indiana

It wasn’t pretty, but the Ohio State Buckeyes managed to defeat the Indiana Hoosiers in a battle between two top 10 teams.

Ohio State was dominant in the first half, jumping out to a 28-7 lead. All their momentum came crashing down in the fourth quarter, as Michael Penix Jr. nearly led the Hoosiers to an improbable comeback.

Penix had a chance with under a minute left in the game to even up the score, but Ohio State’s defense finally tightened up and put together one last stop to seal the deal.

Just a few minutes after the game was over, LeBron James went on social media to celebrate the Buckeyes’ fourth victory of the season.

“As Coach Urban Meyer would say. The best thing about 4-0 is…#OH #IO,” James wrote on Twitter.

James didn’t play for Ohio State, but the entire fan base has accepted the Akron native as one of their own.

While the Buckeyes are certainly happy to pick up the win this weekend, Ryan Day and the rest of the coaching staff can’t be thrilled with their team’s performance.

Ohio State’s defense nearly allowed Penix to throw for 500 yards. Moving over to the offensive side of the ball, Justin Fields struggled mightily and had three egregious interceptions.

We’ll see if Ohio State can correct those issues in time for next Saturday’s showdown with Illinois.