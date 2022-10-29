LeBron James Reacts To Ohio State's Win Over Penn State

COLUMBUS, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 03: LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers attends a game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium on September 03, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Ben Jackson/Getty Images) Ben Jackson/Getty Images

Lakers star LeBron James clearly enjoyed this Saturday's game between Ohio State and Penn State.

During the fourth quarter of action, James fired off a few tweets about the Buckeyes' late-game magic.

James started things off by tweeting, "O-H….."

James also showed some love to Ohio State defensive lineman J.T. Tuimoloau, who had the game of his life this Saturday.

"JT TUIMOLOAU!!!! Say that name again and again," the four-time NBA champion wrote on Twitter.

James wasn't done raving about the former five-star recruit from Edgewood, Washington. He followed up that tweet by posting this message: "SAY IT AGAIN AND AGAIN."

Tuimoloau finished this Saturday's game with six total tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks, two interceptions, one forced fumble and a touchdown.

Ohio State was trailing in the fourth quarter before putting on an absolute clinic on both sides of the ball.

With the win this Saturday, the Buckeyes have improved to 8-0 on the season.

Ohio State will travel to Ryan Field next weekend to face Northwestern.