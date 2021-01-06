LeBron Represented Ohio State Football With His Pregame Outfit Tonight

With Ohio State set to take on Alabama in the College Football Playoff national championship, NBA great LeBron James decided it was time to break out the Buckeyes apparel.

Ahead of the Lakers game against the Grizzlies in Memphis, the four-time champ donned a black Ohio State sweatshirt. On the front read “Ohio State Football” in red lettering.

The choice isn’t surprising considering James’s staunch support of local Ohio teams. The Akron native often can be seen supporting the Buckeyes on social media during their biggest moments. Just this last Friday, James encouraged Ohio State to keep going amidst their semifinal blowout of Clemson.

With just six days to go before the national championship, the Buckeyes will know that there’s support from James’s corner.

Although James might be ready for the game, there’s some question as to whether the Buckeyes will be.

On Tuesday, a report from AL.com surfaced, revealing that Ohio State is currently dealing with COVID-19 problems within the program. As a result, many consider the national title game to be in jeopardy.

Thankfully, all parties involved remain committed to playing the game next Monday, according to Kyle Rowland of the Toledo Blade. Ohio State Athletic director Gene Smith spoke to that effect earlier this afternoon, but warned fans that things could change at a moment’s notice.

“So at this point in time, we see the game being played,” Smith said. “But who knows what tomorrow will bring? That’s COVID. We’re on track right now.”

Alabama AD Gene Byrne followed up in the evening with a brief statement of his own.

“Ohio State AD Gene Smith and I have had multiple conversations,” Byrne tweeted. “Both schools are focused on playing in the @CFBPlayoff Championship Game on January 11th.”

It looks like LeBron will get the chance to cheer on his Buckeyes in the national championship after all.