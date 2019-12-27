LeBron James Sends Message, Gifts To Ohio State Before Fiesta Bowl

LeBron James has always worn his support for Ohio State football proudly over the years. He showed his love to this year’s Buckeyes with a gift before the upcoming College Football Playoff.

Tonight, the official Ohio State football Twitter account posted a video showing James’ present to the team. LeBron sent each Ohio State player a pair of Beats By Dre headphones.

Additionally, he passed along a motivational note for the Buckeyes.

“Best of luck men! You guys are here for a reason so just enjoy the moment and make the most of it! Don’t settle for nothing less than greatness! O-H….#GoBucks!” the note read.

Thank you @KingJames for the holiday gift of @beatsbydre, but more importantly, the motivational words that came with it ‼️ We always appreciate your support!#GoBucks #ToughLove pic.twitter.com/M3tD1lAFoO — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) December 27, 2019

Not a bad guy to have on your side if you play for Ohio State.

James and the Lakers play in Portland on Saturday night, so he won’t be at the Fiesta Bowl to watch Ohio State take on Clemson. You can bet he’ll tune in when he can though.

The Buckeyes and Tigers will kick off at 8 p.m. ET Saturday night on ESPN.