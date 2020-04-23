LeBron Posts Message For Jeff Okudah Before The NFL Draft

Tonight will be one of the most memorable nights of Jeff Okudah’s life. He’s about become an NFL first-round pick.

Just when you thought things couldn’t get any better for the Ohio State star, LeBron James sent him a congratulatory message on Twitter this afternoon. Not too many NFL rookies can say that happened to them.

Obviously, LeBron is an Ohio native, and he’s been a staunch supporter of the Buckeyes. He often attends games and has no doubt watched Okudah lock down opposing wide receivers from his cornerback position over the last three seasons.

We figure LeBron will be watching the draft live tonight, but he didn’t want to wait to offer his support for Okudah on social media.

“I’m saying CONGRATULATIONS right now lil bro!! Whoever draft you is getting a straight up DOG but more importantly a great young man! 🙏🏾 #YoungKing,” James wrote in his tweet.

A onetime five-star recruit, Okudah more than lived up to expectations in Columbus. Now, he’ll be expected to carry on the torch of Buckeye defensive backs who excel in the NFL.

Okudah could be chosen as high as third overall tonight, but even if he doesn’t go then, don’t expect him to slip too far. A top-10 selection is all but assured.