Lee Corso Says There Are Only 2 ‘Locks’ For The College Football Playoff

With the first two months of the season officially in the books, it’s time to start thinking about the College Football Playoff picture. On Saturday, ESPN analyst Lee Corso revealed which two teams are locks to make the CFP.

Corso usually doesn’t shy away from making bold predictions when it comes to CFP. However, the longtime college football analyst is taking a slightly conservative approach to this season.

During this morning’s edition of College GameDay, Corso went as far as to say Alabama and Ohio State are “locks” to make the CFP this season. That’s not a surprising statement when you consider how dominant both programs have looked up to this point.

As for the rest of the field, Corso thinks either Clemson or Notre Dame will take the third spot and an unbeaten Pac-12 team will capture the fourth and final playoff seed.

“Alabama and Ohio State appear to be a lock for two spots,” Corso said, via Saturday Tradition. “Clemson and Notre Dame are fighting for the No. 3 spot. The Pac-12’s unbeaten team will be in play for spot No. 4. Kirk, it’s 2020, anything can happen.”

It’s interesting that Corso is leaving the door open for Notre Dame to make the CFP. All signs point to Notre Dame facing Clemson twice this season, and picking up just one win over Dabo Swinney’s squad would do wonders for its resume.

The only prediction Corso made that’s a bit shaky is that a Pac-12 team will make the Playoff. There’s just so much uncertainty surrounding the conference and how many games it’ll be able to play this fall due to COVID-19.

Besides, only two teams from the Pac-12 have ever clinched a spot in the Playoff since it was put into effect in 2014.

Do you agree with Corso’s picks for the Playoff?