Lee Corso Makes Headgear Pick For Ohio State-Michigan Game

ESPN’s College GameDay was in Ann Arbor this Saturday morning to preview an epic matchup between Michigan and Ohio State. The winner of this game will represent the Big Ten East in this year’s conference championship.

Although the Wolverines have the firepower this season to keep up with the Buckeyes, ESPN’s Lee Corso is siding with Ohio State.

Before he officially made his headgear pick, Corso revealed why he believes Ohio State will defeat Michigan this afternoon.

“What more can I say about Brutus except he has beaten Michigan eight straight years,” Corso told the rest of the College GameDay crew. “Enough said. Give me Brutus!”

Check it out:

WELCOME TO RIVALRY WEEK ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/Jq03g5w07S — PFF College Football (@PFF_College) November 27, 2021

This is the second weekend in a row that Corso showed his appreciation for Brutus – he picked Ohio State over Michigan State last weekend.

Kirk Herbstreit was a bit surprised Corso would go with Ohio State in “The Big House,” but it’s no secret that Corso adores Brutus.

The weather will play a factor in this afternoon’s game. It’s currently 30 degrees and snowing in Ann Arbor. That could result in both teams relying on their run games.

College football fans can watch this epic rivalry game on FOX.