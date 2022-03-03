Legendary Ohio State Buckeyes Figure Died On Sunday

On Thursday, Ohio State announced the passing of former football star, longtime faculty member and celebrated artist Charles Csuri. He was 99.

Csuri was a three-time letterman for the Buckeyes from 1941-43. A standout tackle, he was an All-American and key contributor to Ohio State’s first-ever national championship team in 1944.

After forgoing a potential NFL career to serve in the Army during World War II, Csuri joined the Department of Art faculty at his alma mater in 1948. He served as a professor for over 40 years.

Csuri also became a renowned figure in the world of computer graphics, earning the title the “father of computer art” from the Smithsonian. Currently, his works are displayed in the Museum of Modern Art, the Victoria and Albert Museum and the Zagreb Museum of Contemporary Art.

“Professor Csuri was a pillar in the Ohio State community and truly epitomized the Greatest Generation,” Ohio State President Kristina M. Johnson said. “From his time as a football captain and national champion to his groundbreaking work as a professor, he exemplified the Buckeye spirit of innovation and excellence. I admired him greatly. He led an incredibly full life, and his prolific accomplishments have been, and will continue to be, a source of endless inspiration for inventors, artists and leaders around the world.”

RIP to a great man and a ground-breaker in every sense of the word In memoriam: Charles Csuri https://t.co/hhAr4BwePN — Gene Smith (@OSU_AD) March 3, 2022

Csuri is predeceased by his wife and son but is survived by his daughter and two granddaughters.

Our thoughts and prayers are with them at this time.