Lincoln Riley Comments On Trey Sermon’s Ohio State Transfer

Oklahoma running back Trey Sermon carries the ball in a game.NORMAN, OK - SEPTEMBER 28: Running back Trey Sermon #4 of the Oklahoma Sooners scrambles against the defense of the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on September 28, 2019 in Norman, Oklahoma. The Sooners defeated the Red Raiders 55-16. (Photo by Brett Deering/Getty Images)

Ohio State landed a major transfer this month when former Oklahoma running back Trey Sermon announced he was going to be a Buckeye. Sermon is eligible immediately as a grad transfer.

A four-star recruit out of high school, Sermon emerged as a key contributor right away in Norman. He rushed for 744 yards and five touchdowns as a freshman in 2017 and topped that output with 947 yards and 13 touchdowns as a sophomore the following year.

However, injuries and increased competition in the backfield took their toll on Sermon in 2019. He appeared in only 10 games, rushing for 385 yards and four scores.

While Sermon’s time with the Sooners didn’t end on a high note, his former coach has nothing but good things to say about him. Lincoln Riley sung Sermon’s praises when he addressed the transfer during a conference call with reporters on Tuesday.

Given Riley’s comments and the fact they saw what he could do up close in 2017, Ohio State fans should be excited about the addition of Sermon.

There’s an opportunity for immediate playing time as well, given J.K. Dobbins’ departure and Master Teague’s Achilles injury.

