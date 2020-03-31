Lincoln Riley Comments On Trey Sermon’s Ohio State Transfer

Ohio State landed a major transfer this month when former Oklahoma running back Trey Sermon announced he was going to be a Buckeye. Sermon is eligible immediately as a grad transfer.

A four-star recruit out of high school, Sermon emerged as a key contributor right away in Norman. He rushed for 744 yards and five touchdowns as a freshman in 2017 and topped that output with 947 yards and 13 touchdowns as a sophomore the following year.

However, injuries and increased competition in the backfield took their toll on Sermon in 2019. He appeared in only 10 games, rushing for 385 yards and four scores.

While Sermon’s time with the Sooners didn’t end on a high note, his former coach has nothing but good things to say about him. Lincoln Riley sung Sermon’s praises when he addressed the transfer during a conference call with reporters on Tuesday.

#Sooners coach Lincoln Riley: "Trey (Sermon) did a tremendous job for us. … Loved the three years we had with him. … From the middle of last season, I know he was frustrated, and then the injury was a horrible way for it to end." — Jason Kersey (@jasonkersey) March 31, 2020

Riley on Trey Sermon: "Trey saw a situation competitively where he thought it would be a better opportunity to play some more somewhere else. … nothing but positives to say about him, the person and player that he was … we wish him the best."#Sooners — Eric Bailey (@EricBaileyTW) March 31, 2020

Given Riley’s comments and the fact they saw what he could do up close in 2017, Ohio State fans should be excited about the addition of Sermon.

There’s an opportunity for immediate playing time as well, given J.K. Dobbins’ departure and Master Teague’s Achilles injury.