Look: LeBron James Sends Gift To Ohio State's Football Team Before Michigan Game

COLUMBUS, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 03: LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers attends a game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium on September 03, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Ben Jackson/Getty Images) Ben Jackson/Getty Images

LeBron James won't be able to attend this Saturday's game between Michigan and Ohio State, but he will be there in spirit.

On Tuesday, the Buckeyes announced they'll be wearing custom cleats that pay homage to James' first signature shoe - the "Nike Air Zoom Generation."

The Buckeyes are expected to wear these cleats with silver helmets, scarlet jerseys and silver pants.

Ohio State shared a photo of its custom cleats on Twitter. They're truly stunning.

James posted the following message on Twitter for Ohio State's football team: "Let's Go!!!!! Had to make sure my boys had that fire for the weekend!! O-H!!"

Ohio State is favored by a touchdown over Michigan. A win this weekend would most likely solidify the program's spot in the College Football Playoff.

After losing last year's game, the Buckeyes will be out for revenge this weekend.

Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. ET on FOX.