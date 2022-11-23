Look: LeBron James Sends Gift To Ohio State's Football Team Before Michigan Game
LeBron James won't be able to attend this Saturday's game between Michigan and Ohio State, but he will be there in spirit.
On Tuesday, the Buckeyes announced they'll be wearing custom cleats that pay homage to James' first signature shoe - the "Nike Air Zoom Generation."
The Buckeyes are expected to wear these cleats with silver helmets, scarlet jerseys and silver pants.
Ohio State shared a photo of its custom cleats on Twitter. They're truly stunning.
James posted the following message on Twitter for Ohio State's football team: "Let's Go!!!!! Had to make sure my boys had that fire for the weekend!! O-H!!"
Ohio State is favored by a touchdown over Michigan. A win this weekend would most likely solidify the program's spot in the College Football Playoff.
After losing last year's game, the Buckeyes will be out for revenge this weekend.
Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. ET on FOX.