Longtime Coach Shares What He’s Been Hearing About Ryan Day

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day during the Buckeyes' game against Northwestern.EVANSTON, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 18: Head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes looks on before the game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Ryan Field on October 18, 2019 in Evanston, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

It’s not controversial to say that Ohio State is having a rough start to their 2021 football season. But the defense has been a major culprit in their 2-1 campaign, and head coach Ryan Day is trying to address it.

Appearing on Sirius XM, longtime football coach Rick Neuheisel said he has some insight into what Day has been up to. He revealed that Day has been going outside of his own defensive staff for guidance on how to fix things.

Among the people Day has spoken to is someone who has familiarity with his system. Greg Mattison, who served as co-defensive coordinator from 2019 to 2020 is apparently in conversation with Day.

Mattison has decades of experience at both the college and NFL levels. He retired this past January and was replaced by Kerry Coombs, who has garnered significant criticism in the full-time role.

Ohio State went nearly down to the wire in their season-opener against Minnesota, winning 45-31. But they then unraveled against Oregon, losing to the Ducks, 35-28.

Last week, they played Tulsa, a middling Group of Five team, and took ages to get the offense going. They couldn’t pull away by more than a touchdown until the second half.

As a result, Ohio State’s ranking has plummeted to 10th – their lowest of Ryan Day’s tenure.

Something has to be done, or Ohio State might be watching the College Football Playoff from home.

About Tzvi Machlin

Tzvi is a writer at The Spun.