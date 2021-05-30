Longtime NFL Scout Has Encouraging Message For Ohio State Fans

Give how incredible Justin Fields was how little playing time any other Ohio State QB has gotten recently, Buckeyes fans may be understandably nervous about how their next starter – whoever he is – will play in 2021. But one NFL scout is ready to assuage their fears.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, NFL scout and analyst Jim Nagy gave an update on the Buckeyes two top contenders for the starting job. He said that from what he’s seen, Ohio State will be “just fine at QB” even though Fields is gone.

“After seeing the two guys coming up at @OhioStateFB throw the ball yesterday the Buckeyes going to be just fine at QB without Justin Fields,” Nagy declared.

C.J. Stroud, Jack Miller and Kyle McCord went into spring practices all contending for the job. But recent reports indicate that Stroud and McCord have separated themselves from Miller.

In two years as the Buckeyes’ starter, Justin Fields threw for 5,373 yards and 63 touchdowns while completing over 68-percent of his passes. He won back-to-back Big Ten titles, was a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2019, and led them to the national title game in 2020.

Stroud, McCord and Miller will need to do a lot to avoid comparisons to their predecessor, but they should have the goods. All three were among the best quarterbacks in the country coming out of high school.

And in Ryan Day’s system, all of them should be in a position to succeed – no matter who starts.

Will Ohio State see comparable production from their new starter as they saw from Justin Fields?