Longtime NFL Star Has A Message For Justin Fields

On Wednesday it was revealed that Justin Fields admitted to suffering from epilepsy during the pre-Draft process. He’s gotten a lot of support following the announcement, including from one NFL legend who dealt with it himself.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Hall of Fame guard Alan Faneca pointed out that he was able to battle through epilepsy during his NFL career. He believes that Fields can too and that people who suffer epilepsy should not be defined by it.

“If I did it, so can @justnfields, and so can anyone else,” Faneca wrote. “It is part of us, but does not define us! #epilepsy #neverstopdreaming”

Faneca was diagnosed with epilepsy at age 15, but medication allowed him to control it. He went on to become an All-American at LSU and then made nine Pro Bowls and won a Super Bowl in a 13-year NFL career.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport noted that the condition has not affected Justin Fields during his football career. He also pointed out that doctors believe he’ll outgrow it since other members of his family have too.

Fields is widely considered a top four or five quarterback in the 2021 NFL Draft. He was a Heisman Trophy finalist as a sophomore at Ohio State and led them to the national title game this past year.

There have been questions raised about a number of aspects of Fields’ game. But his health has never been one of them.

If anything, Fields showed that not even an injury can keep him down after beating Clemson in the Sugar Bowl with injured ribs.

Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see if Fields’ draft stock falls in the wake of this news.