Look: A Heisman Trophy Frontrunner Has Emerged After Week 4

The Heisman Trophy won't be handed out for another two-plus months, but already the race for the award is taking shape.

Right now, it looks like one quarterback is clear-cut leader in the clubhouse, at least according to the oddsmakers.

Ohio State's C.J. Stroud is at an overwhelming 13-10 to take home the hardware, according to BetOnline. USC's Caleb Williams has the next-best odds at 6-1, followed by Alabama's Bryce Young, last year's winner, at 13-2.

You can see a larger breakdown below, courtesy of Eleven Warriors.

Through four games, Stroud has completed 70.5% of his passes for 1,222 yards and an eye-popping 16-to-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio.

As long as he keeps putting up numbers and the Buckeyes keep winning, it is going to be awfully tough for anyone else to unseat him as the Heisman Trophy favorite.

Stroud and his Ohio State teammates host Rutgers this Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET on BTN.