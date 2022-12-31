Look: Betting Line For Georgia-Ohio State Continues To Move In Buckeyes Favor

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 28: Head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes reacts against the Clemson Tigers in the first half during the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on December 28, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Ralph Freso/Getty Images)

With the Peach Bowl set for this evening, the betting line continues to swing in Ohio State's favor.

Georgia was initially favored by 6.5 points when the betting lines for the College Football Playoff came out. The spread eventually went down to six points.

Since kickoff is several hours away, there's still time for the Georgia-Ohio State line to drop.

That being said, Georgia has now dropped to a 5.5-point favorite.

"Ohio State-Georgia line continues to drop, with influential bettor siding with the underdog #Buckeyes," David Payne Purdum of ESPN Chalk tweeted. "Georgia has gone from consensus -6.5 to -5.5 in the last 24 hours."

This is an interesting trend to say the least. Clearly, bettors think Ohio State will keep this game close.

In order for that to happen, Ohio State's offense will need to make sure it can move the chains against Georgia's vaunted defense.

The Peach Bowl will begin at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.