Look: Braxton Miller Goes Viral At The Indy 500

PISCATAWAY, NJ - OCTOBER 24: Braxton Miller #1 of the Ohio State Buckeyes during warmups before a game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at High Point Solutions Stadium on October 24, 2015 in Piscataway, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Schultz /Getty Images)

Former Ohio State Buckeyes football star Braxton Miller is at the Indy 50o on Sunday.

Miller, who jump-started the Urban Meyer/Ryan Day era at Ohio State, showed off his Heisman Trophy pose on Sunday.

While Miller didn't win the Heisman Trophy on Sunday, he still showed it off at the Indy 500.

Miller spent a couple of seasons in the National Football League before moving on to other ventures.

The 2022 Indy 500 is set to begin at 12:45 p.m. E.T.

It'll air on NBC.