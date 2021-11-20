Look: C.J. Stroud’s First Half Stats Are Insane

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud made a convincing case to win this year’s Heisman trophy with his performance vs. No. 7 Michigan State on Saturday.

Stroud had a few freshman bumps early on in the 2021 season, specifically in a loss to No. 3 Oregon in Week 2. Some fans even wanted Ryan Day to make a quarterback change. The Buckeyes stuck by the youngster, though. It was the right move.

Stroud was absolutely dominant against the seventh-ranked Spartans on Saturday. He completed 29 of his 31 passes for 393 yards and six touchdowns.. in the first half. No, we’re not kidding.

The Ohio State quarterback guided the Buckeyes to a 49-0 lead over Michigan State by halftime.

C.J. Stroud’s performance even garnered attention from Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

6TDs 400yds 2 incompletions in the first half Lolol 😂 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) November 20, 2021

One of the big tests for C.J. Stroud moving forward will be blocking out the noise.

He’s the new Heisman favorite and many think Ohio State is the best team in the country.

Based on what Stroud had to say ahead of the Michigan State game on Saturday, though, something tells us he won’t have difficulty handling potential distractions.

“Right now I’m just focused on Michigan State,” Stroud said Wednesday night, via The Columbus Dispatch. “We have two, hopefully three more games left (in Big Ten play). I just want to win those games, so whatever happens (with the Heisman), happens.

“Of course, it’s a blessing just to even have my name up there. But I don’t look at that type of stuff, at least I try not to. I even tell my family members not to send stuff like that to me.”

C.J. Stroud is an elite talent and he showed it against Michigan State on Saturday.