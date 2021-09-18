Look: Cardale Jones Has Bold Suggestion For Ohio State

Former Ohio State star Cardale Jones wasn’t impressed with the Buckeyes on Saturday.

Just a week after falling to Oregon, No. 11 Ohio State struggled to put away Tulsa on Saturday afternoon. The Buckeyes led just 13-6 at the half before pulling away with a 41-20 win. OSU walked away probably with more questions than answers.

The Buckeyes are still seeking an identity on offense. CJ Stroud had a forgettable performance with 185 yards passing and one touchdown with one interception. On a positive note, freshman running back TreVeyon Henderson was sensational with 270 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.

Ohio State was able to put up only 41 points against Tulsa. Jones thinks the Buckeyes need to bring back the one and only Tom Herman.

Bring Tom Herman back 😂 — Cardale Jones (@CJ1two) September 18, 2021

It’s not the craziest idea. Cardale Jones clearly believes Tom Herman would help the Ohio State offense.

We don’t think Ryan Day is that desperate just yet, though. And Herman is probably holding out for a head coaching gig in college football. He’s currently an offensive analyst for the Chicago Bears.

The good news for Ohio State is it has a pretty light schedule these next few weeks. The Buckeyes play Akron next Saturday, Rutgers a week after and then Maryland on Oct. 9. That should allow CJ Stroud to get in a rythym before the Buckeyes’ schedule picks up.

It’s not time to panic in Columbus just yet. Ohio State can run the table and still get into the College Football Playoff. But the Buckeyes won’t get there unless they clean up the offense, particularly the passing game.