Look: Cardale Jones Is Ready For The National Championship Game

Cardale Jones was the quarterback for Ohio State the last time the Buckeyes played in the national championship game six years ago.

Tonight, Jones’ alma mater takes on Alabama for the title. The former Ohio State playoff hero is hoping the Buckeyes can party like its January 2015.

On Twitter this afternoon, Jones said he was “having a little déjà vu” ahead of Monday’s game. He also shared some memorable photos from Ohio State’s College Football Playoff title run.

That year, Jones and his teammates were the No. 4 seed. They upset Alabama in the semifinal before taking down Oregon in the championship game.

Jones threw for 243 yards, one touchdown and one interception against the Tide before passing for 242 yards, one touchdown and one pick against the Ducks. He also rushed for 81 yards and a touchdown in OSU’s two playoff wins.

As well as Jones played six years ago, it is understandable to expect Justin Fields to put up even bigger numbers tonight. Fields is coming off a 385-yard, six-touchdown performance in the Sugar Bowl, and will need to generate points in order to outpace Alabama tonight.

As long as Fields is showing limited effects from the rib injury he suffered 10 days ago, he should be in line for another big game on Monday.

Time will tell if it will be enough to lift the Buckeyes to the crown.