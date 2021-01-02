Look: Cardale Jones Is Ready For The Sugar Bowl Tonight

Kickoff for this year’s Sugar Bowl is roughly an hour away, as Ohio State battles Clemson in a rematch of last year’s semifinal matchup.

Since the game hasn’t started yet, former Ohio State players have been posting their favorite college football memories on social media. It shouldn’t surprise anyone that Cardale Jones’ fondest memories are from the 2015 Sugar Bowl.

Jones and the Buckeyes shocked the Crimson Tide in one of the best games the college football world has seen over the past decade. No one gave Ohio State a chance against Alabama because Jones didn’t have much experience as a starting quarterback, but he certainly delivered when the bright lights were on him.

Ohio State trailed by as much as 15 points in the Sugar Bowl against Alabama. However, the offense managed to score 28 consecutive points to take the lead. An 85-yard touchdown run from Ezekiel Elliott late in the fourth quarter ultimately sealed the victory.

With kickoff just around the corner for the Buckeyes, Jones posted a few pictures from the 2015 with the caption “Sugar Bowl memories.”

Jones isn’t the only member from the 2015 team that is excited to watch the Buckeyes later tonight.

Earlier today, Michael Thomas shared a highlight reel from the 2015 Sugar Bowl with the following message: “Mood.”

Similar to the 2015 team, Ohio State enters tonight’s game as underdogs. Maybe, just maybe the Buckeyes will pull off another upset in the Sugar Bowl.