Look: Cardale Jones Reacts To Ohio State’s Coaching Changes

Cardale Jones is never shy about weighing in on what’s going on with his alma mater. The former Ohio State quarterback had some thoughts on the changes the team made today.

Prior to this afternoon’s game against Tulsa, the Buckeyes moved defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs into the press box and shifted defensive secondary coach Matt Barnes down to the field level. The change comes after Ohio State struggled on defense in its first two games.

Jones shared his feelings on the reshuffling on Twitter moments ago.

“Interesting changes on the sideline for the Buckeyes with the coaching staff,” he tweeted.

It should be noted that Jones had a blunt and stern message for Coombs on Twitter during last week’s 35-28 loss to Oregon.

“I don’t wanna hear that s***, he gets paid to stop the offense,” Jones replied to former teammate Tyvis Powell. “Figure it out instead of rotating 47 players and having 69 checks and adjustments!”

Right now, Ohio State is off to a slow start in general against Tulsa. The Buckeyes trail the Golden Hurricane 3-0 late in the first quarter on FS1.