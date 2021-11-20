Look: Cardale Jones Thinks 1 Player Will “Win” Heisman Trophy Today

By the end of today the Heisman race could get finalized, according to former Ohio State star Cardale Jones.

At this point in a college football season, we usually have a pretty good idea regarding which player should win the Heisman. At the very least, we usually have a good idea about who the top-three candidates should be. Not this season.

The Heisman trophy race is wide open right now. But by the end of today, a clear front runner could emerge. Jones thinks that front runner will end up being Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud.

The game is slowing down for the young star and he’s putting up ridiculous stats as of late. Stroud could end up winning the Heisman if he strings together strong performances against Michigan State and Michigan over the next week.

I think CJ wins the Heisman today. — Cardale Jones (@CJ1two) November 20, 2021

Cardale Jones might be on to something here.

C.J. Stroud got off to a ridiculous start against No. 7 Michigan State on Saturday. He had 245 passing yards and four touchdowns with 14:05 left to play in the second quarter.

It’s worth reminding folks that Michigan State has one of the worst pass defenses in college football, but still. Stroud should absolutely be in the Heisman conversation by the end of the day.

The good news for Stroud is he won’t have much Heisman competition, either. The award could be his to lose if he finishes the season on a strong note.