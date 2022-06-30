Look: College Football Fans React To The 'Dream' Ohio State Schedule

LINCOLN, NE - SEPTEMBER 28: Head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes waits with his team to take the field before the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium on September 28, 2019 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Each year, Ohio State typically only has to play one or two top-10 teams, excluding bowl season. But what if the Buckeyes' schedule was filled with juggernauts every week?

This week, notable college football analyst RJ Young released what he believes would be Ohio State's "dream" schedule.

It isn't meant to portray the Buckeyes' easiest path to the title. It's meant to include premier and noteworthy opponents on a weekly basis, including the likes of Clemson, Notre Dame, Penn State, Oregon, Alabama and a few others.

Here's how it looks:

Young's tweet has the entire college football world talking.

If this was Ohio State's schedule for the 2022 season, how many games would the Buckeyes win?

"Not that bad to me. I only see 3 losses total. Alabama & Georgia for sure then flip a coin for the 3rd loss against LSU, USC, Penn St, or Michigan! But atleast 1 of these teams gives them that 3rd loss. They seam to always lose a game they shouldn't every year! Lol," one fan said.

"They play a lot of those OOC teams over the course of the next 8 seasons, already. And a lot of the others they can potentially meet in the CFP," a fan wrote.

"I noticed a night game at Kinnick isn’t on their dream schedule. Don’t blame them," said an Iowa fan.

Take a look at what others are saying about Young's tweet.

The good news for Ohio State is this isn't its actual schedule for the 2022 season, but that doesn't mean it's going to be an easy road.

The Buckeyes begin the 2022 season by hosting the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame.