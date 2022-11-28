Look: College Football World Reacts To Troy Smith's Photo

Buckeye quarterback Troy Smith runs for yardage during action between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Illinois on November 4, 2006. Ohio State won 17-10. (Photo by G. N. Lowrance/Getty Images)

Former Ohio State star Troy Smith was not happy with his alma mater's performance against Michigan on Saturday.

Following the Buckeyes' 45-23 home loss to the Wolverines, which cost OSU a chance at a Big Ten title and likely ended their playoff hopes, Smith posted a photo of himself at a tailgate with former teammates Malcolm Jenkins, Will Allen, Santonio Holmes and Mike Doss.

"No one in this pic would let them plant the flag on the Block O!" Smith wrote, referencing Michigan's postgame celebration at Ohio Stadium.

Smith's pointed words unsurprisingly caused a stir among fans.

"Real steppas! No lies told!" one Ohio State fan wrote on Twitter.

"#Buckeye legend tells it like it is! #GoBucks," another added.

"The amount of grown men dragging these players over a game is crazy.. Get over it.. Michigan is good.. Move on," another Twitter user countered.

"Your team would've got housed by the 2022 Wolverines, they'd plant it on you too," boasted a Michigan supporter.

"Looks like this former #OhioState Heisman Trophy winner was not a fan of the Buckeyes' lack of reaction on Saturday, too," said Richland Source editor Larry Phillips.

Smith's 2006 OSU team took care of business against Michigan in "The Game," earning a spot in the BCS National Championship. However, the Buckeyes were blown out in that matchup by Florida, falling one step short of a national title.