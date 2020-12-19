Look: Drue Chrisman Reacts To His Replacement’s Performance Today

Earlier Saturday morning, Ohio State announced it would be without 22 players in the Big Ten title game against Northwestern.

That included three key starters: wide receiver Chris Olave, linebacker Baron Browning and punter Drue Chrisman. The latter might have been the toughest loss for the Buckeyes.

Backup punters rarely perform well in games because they generally don’t see the field very much. However, backup punter Zach Hoover has been exceptional so far this afternoon.

Hoover has just three punts on the day, but two of those punts fell inside the Northwestern five-yard line. Of course, Chrisman is loving what he’s seen from his protege so far.

Feel like a proud father😢 — Drue Chris❌an (@DChrisman91) December 19, 2020

Earlier this morning, Chrisman released a statement confirmed he tested positive for COVID-19.

“As many of you are currently finding out, I will not be playing in the Big Ten Championship due to having tested positive for COVID-19,” Chrisman said. While this virus has not been pleasant, I want to assure you that my wife and I are doing well and are following the protocols from Ohio State and the Big Ten.”

Later in that statement, he made it clear he expects to be back WHEN Ohio State reaches the College Football Playoff.

“I hate that I can’t be out there alongside my brothers but I’ll be rooting for them back here in Columbus from isolation,” he said.. “I know they’ll take care of business so I’ll see you in the playoffs.”

Ohio State currently holds a 16-10 lead in the fourth quarter.