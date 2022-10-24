Look: Elton John Reacts To Ohio State Marching Band Show

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 23: British singer-songwriter Sir Elton John performs during an event on the South Lawn of the White House on September 23, 2022 in Washington, DC. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden hosted the event titled “A Night When Hope and History Rhyme,” to “celebrate the unifying and healing power of music, commend the life and work of Sir Elton John, and honor the everyday history-makers in the audience, including teachers, nurses, frontline workers, mental health advocates, students, LGBTQ+ advocates and more.” (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) Alex Wong/Getty Images

Rock and roll legend Elton John was the subject of Saturday's halftime show involving the Iowa and Ohio State bands.

John, 75, was grateful for the musical tribute, which can be found in full here. He expressed his thanks to both bands on Twitter this afternoon.

"Thank you, @tbdbitl and @hawkeyeband! What an incredible dedication with so much creativity!" John said.

The show on Saturday was the first time the famous OSU band has played a combined show with another outfit in nearly three decades.

Ohio State and Iowa played seven of John's greatest hits: “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road,” ”Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting,” ”Don’t Go Breaking My Heart,” ”Crocodile Rock,” ”Tiny Dancer,” and “I’m Still Standing.”

The OSU band also reacted to John's appreciation on Twitter Monday.

"We are honored! So glad you enjoyed the show, Sir Elton! #GoBucks," the band tweeted.