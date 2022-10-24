Look: Elton John Reacts To Ohio State Marching Band Show
Rock and roll legend Elton John was the subject of Saturday's halftime show involving the Iowa and Ohio State bands.
John, 75, was grateful for the musical tribute, which can be found in full here. He expressed his thanks to both bands on Twitter this afternoon.
"Thank you, @tbdbitl and @hawkeyeband! What an incredible dedication with so much creativity!" John said.
The show on Saturday was the first time the famous OSU band has played a combined show with another outfit in nearly three decades.
Ohio State and Iowa played seven of John's greatest hits: “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road,” ”Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting,” ”Don’t Go Breaking My Heart,” ”Crocodile Rock,” ”Tiny Dancer,” and “I’m Still Standing.”
The OSU band also reacted to John's appreciation on Twitter Monday.
"We are honored! So glad you enjoyed the show, Sir Elton! #GoBucks," the band tweeted.