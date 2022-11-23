Look: Epic Ohio State vs. Michigan Hype Video Going Viral

ANN ARBOR, MI - NOVEMBER 27: Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) just gets away a pass before Michigan Wolverines linebacker Joey Velazquez (29) can get to him during The Michigan Wolverines vs the Ohio State Buckeyes game on Saturday November 27, 2021 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, MI. (Photo by Steven King/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

With rivalry week finally here, all eyes will be on this Saturday's game between No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Michigan.

Last year, Michigan rushed for nearly 300 yards in a 42-27 win over Ohio State. It was by far the most important victory of Jim Harbaugh's tenure in Ann Arbor.

This year's meeting between the Buckeyes and Wolverines will take place in Columbus. Both programs are undefeated and considered College Football Playoff contenders.

Although we're still three days away from watching "The Game," fans around the country are already fired up for kickoff. That's because an incredible hype trailer was shared on social media.

Here's the hype trailer for this Saturday's game:

This trailer did an excellent job of showing the history between these two rivals.

College football fans should expect another physical matchup this Saturday when Michigan and Ohio State kick off at 12 p.m. ET.

FOX will televise this year's game.