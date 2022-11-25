Look: ESPN Playoff Predictor Thinks Ohio State, Michigan Will Make Playoff

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 30: Head Coach Ryan Day (R) of the Ohio State Buckeyes shakes hands with Head Coach Jim Harbaugh (L) of the Michigan Wolverines after a college football game at Michigan Stadium on November 30, 2019 in Ann Arbor, MI. The Ohio State Buckeyes won the game 56-27 over the Michigan Wolverines. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

Michigan and Ohio State will square off this Saturday in a game that should have major College Football Playoff implications.

However, the latest "Allstate Playoff Predictor" from ESPN makes it seem like this weekend's game won't really affect Michigan and Ohio State's chances of getting in.

Ohio State currently has a 96 percent chance of making the CFP. Michigan, meanwhile, has an 81 percent chance of making the postseason for the second season in a row.

ESPN's Playoff Predictor takes this Saturday's game between Michigan and Ohio State into consideration when it projects the four-team field.

Of course, there's still a lot at stake this Saturday. The winner of "The Game" will punch its ticket to the Big Ten Championship.

After losing to Michigan last season, Ohio State will be motivated to come out on top this weekend. On the flip side, Jim Harbaugh would love nothing more than to beat his biggest rival yet again.

Ohio State and Michigan will kick off at 12 p.m. ET on FOX.