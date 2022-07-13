Look: Ex-Ohio State Football Player Furious With Quarterback Ranking

COLUMBUS, OH - APRIL 17: Quarterback C.J. Stroud #7 of the Ohio State Buckeyes in action during the Spring Game at Ohio Stadium on April 17, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

Ohio State's C.J. Stroud seems to have been slighted on Pro Football Focus' list of the top 10 quarterbacks in college football.

PFF's Anthony Treash ranked Stroud the fourth-best signal caller in the country, behind Alabama's Bryce Young, USC's Caleb Williams and South Carolina's Spencer Rattler.

Young being No. 1 makes total sense, and I suppose if you're projecting Williams to build on an impressive freshman season at Oklahoma and blow up as a sophomore at his new program, you can defend putting him over Stroud. But Rattler?

Keep in mind, Rattler entered last season in the conversation for the Heisman Trophy and No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft before losing his job to Williams at OU and eventually transferring. Stroud, meanwhile, threw for 44 touchdowns and only six interceptions in 2021.

Former Ohio State player Tyreke Smith is not happy to see his old teammate behind Rattler.

We can't blame Smith here. Stroud should be No. 3 on this list at worst, and in reality should be No. 2 behind Young.

Then again, in a little less than two months, when the games start up again, these offseason rankings won't mean anything at all.