Look: Father Of Top Recruit Makes Opinion On Ryan Day Very Clear

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 19: Ryan Day the head coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes watches his team before the game against the Northwestern Wildcats in the Big Ten Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 19, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes hosted five-star defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei, one of the top players in the 2023 class, on an official visit this weekend.

If that last name sounds familiar, it is because Matayo's brother D.J. is the starting quarterback at Clemson. The Buckeyes are working hard to land the prized pass rusher, and they've done a good job thus far.

Matayo's father Dave Uiagalelei has made it clear he is a big fan of Day, who is heading into his fourth year as the OSU head coach. This morning, he responded to a fan on Twitter who said there isn't another coach in the country he'd want working with his son more than Day.

"Facts," Uiagalelei said.

This is not the first Big Dave has spoken fondly of Day. Back in April, he posted a picture of himself with the Buckeye head coach and shared his thoughts on the man.

“Every time I’m with Ryan Day it’s like family," Uiagalelei said. "He’s a great individual, the same person you see on TV is who you get in person. Thank you for being a real one.”

All of this is music to Ohio State fans' ears. Now, they have to hope that Day has done enough to hold off USC, Alabama, Oregon and others to secure Matayo Uiagalelei's commitment.