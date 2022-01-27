Look: Former Ohio State Football Player Shows Off Gross Injury

Football has never been for the faint of heart. On Wednesday night, a former Ohio State player provided a pretty clear example at to why that’s the case.

Joshua Perry, who was a member of the Buckeyes football team from 2012-15, showed off a gnarly injury on Wednesday’s episode of The Rally on Bally Sports. The reveal came during a conversation on the show about what sport is the toughest to play everyday.

“I would say hockey, but every time you give me a high-five, I know how hard it is to play in the NFL,” Perry’s co-host Russell Dorsey said on The Rally.

At that point, the camera panned to the former Ohio State Buckeye, who showed off an extremely bent pinky finger on his right hand. Take a look:

Who wants to come to the United Center and shake @RIP_JEP's right hand? #TheRally pic.twitter.com/9AmmZ8qCX0 — The Rally (@TheRally) January 26, 2022

Perry seemed to imply that his pinky finger is permanently bent in that position. Thankfully, he didn’t go into detail as to how the injury happened.

Perry had a strong college career at Ohio State, during which he played linebacker. As a junior in 2014, he led the Buckeyes in tackles and helped lead the program to a College Football Playoff National Championship.

The Los Angeles Chargers drafted Perry in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He also had stints with the Indianapolis Colts and on the Seattle Seahawks’ practice squad.

Since retiring from football in 2018, Perry has carved out a nice role for himself in media. In addition to his appearances on The Rally, he’s a regular studio analyst for the Big Ten Network.