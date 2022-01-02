The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Look: Former Ohio State Football Players Defend Urban Meyer

A closeup of Urban Meyer during an Ohio State football game.PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 01: Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer calls for a play during the first half in the Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual at the Rose Bowl on January 1, 2019 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)

On Saturday, former Ohio State defensive back Marcus Williamson accused his former head coach Urban Meyer of threatening him and using a photo of the late Trayvon Martin to illustrate the program’s “no hoodie indoors” policy.

Not surprisingly, Williamson’s allegations caused a major stir, though some of Meyer’s former Buckeyes responded to the claims by defending their onetime coach and former program.

“Saw a former Buckeye brother sharing about his career last night. We can get into the free labor economy of CFB as a whole, but painting OSU as racist ain’t it,” former OSU linebacker Joshua Perry tweeted. “And Urban was a tough ass coach, but he always invested in us as players and people. Just a window into my experience.”

“100% agree with Josh. OSU was a family like environment where we were setup to thrive at the next level,” ex-Buckeye wide receiver Parris Campbell wrote. “Racism was the absolute last thing I’ve ever felt. UM was actually an advocate against racism and he made that clear to us.”

Cardale Jones, Ohio State’s starting quarterback when Meyer won the national championship in 2014, also offered support for the head coach.

It’s not surprising that some of Meyer’s former players chose to defend him publicly. There are probably a lot of ex-Buckeyes who feel the same way, but there also could be others whose experience at OSU is similar to what Williamson says his was.

We are probably not done hearing from players in both of those groups.

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.