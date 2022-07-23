Look: Former Ohio State Star J.T. Barrett Has A New NFL Job

COLUMBUS, OH - SEPTEMBER 09: J.T. Barrett #16 of the Ohio State Buckeyes warms up before the game against the Oklahoma Sooners at Ohio Stadium on September 9, 2017 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Former Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett is ready for the next chapter of his career.

On Saturday, the Detroit Lions officially announced that Barrett joined their staff as an offensive assistant.

This is the first time in Barrett's career that he'll be coaching for an NFL team. For the past few years he has been trying to find a long-term home as a quarterback.

Barrett has been with the New Orleans Saints, Pittsburgh Steelers and Seattle Seahawks. He even spent time on the Edmonton Elks.

Barrett was an outstanding player at Ohio State, finishing his career with 9,434 passing yards, 3,263 rushing yards and 147 total touchdowns.

During Barrett's run with the Buckeyes, he was named the Griese–Brees Quarterback of the Year three times. He was also part of the national championship team in 2015.

Ohio State fans probably won't be cheering for an NFL team based in Detroit, but they're certainly wishing Barrett all the best as he gets ready for Year 1 as a coach.